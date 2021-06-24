COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $33.43 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

