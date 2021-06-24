Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Shares of Computacenter stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,578 ($33.68). The stock had a trading volume of 45,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,123. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 1,569.90 ($20.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,750 ($35.93). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,634.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.