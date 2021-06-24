Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Trading Up 0.2%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 37,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 250,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.