Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Concentrix updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

CNXC opened at $148.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at $718,802,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,754 shares of company stock valued at $54,642,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

