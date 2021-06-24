Conflux Network Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $177.91 million and $2.73 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,806.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.43 or 0.05747228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.50 or 0.01397706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00386741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00121674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.21 or 0.00632668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00382699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007099 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 847,019,016 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

