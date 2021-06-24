ConocoPhillips (COP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/23/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $63.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $50.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

5/5/2021 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Delaware Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are still there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 3,800 undrilled locations that could lend access to huge reserves. Notably, the Concho Resources acquisition is expected to save cost and capital of $500 million per annum for the combined upstream entity. Moreover, the company expects to buy back stocks at a $1.5 billion per annum rate. Through dividends and share buybacks, it will return 30% of cash from operations to shareholders every year. However, ConocoPhillips’ expectation for higher production costs and operating expenses are likely to hurt profits. Also, declining net cash from operations can be a cause of concern for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

NYSE:COP traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 221,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

