ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post $9.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 billion and the lowest is $8.61 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 139.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $39.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.14 billion to $41.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.93 billion to $39.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $60.76 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of -405.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.