Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $42,725.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

