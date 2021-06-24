Contentos (COS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.09 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $36.09 million and $5.05 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00054603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00613608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,021,712,550 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

