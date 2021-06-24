Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 333,852 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of Continental Resources worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLR stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

