CONTRACOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $84,781.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,375,218 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

