Contrasting Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) & Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A Logansport Financial 41.04% N/A N/A

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Madison County Financial and Logansport Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison County Financial and Logansport Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 5.03 $5.58 million N/A N/A Logansport Financial $11.68 million 2.57 $3.91 million N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Logansport Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Logansport Financial beats Madison County Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also offers agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

