Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cormark from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$9.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

