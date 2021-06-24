Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$10.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CTSDF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CTSDF traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.56. 280,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,393. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

