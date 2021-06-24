Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.75 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 280,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,393. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

