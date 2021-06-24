Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.90.

Shares of TSE CTS traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.51. The company had a trading volume of 747,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,668. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,581.67. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$9.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

