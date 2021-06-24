Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,941 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.75% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $48,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 1,055,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 1,003,239 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

