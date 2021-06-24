Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $45,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $393.57. 63,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $295.40 and a 1-year high of $393.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

