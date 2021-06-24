COVA Price Tops $0.0003 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $670,331.51 and $35,419.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

