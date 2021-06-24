Covalent Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $36.21 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00103081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00163832 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.68 or 0.99657376 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

