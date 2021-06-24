Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.84

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 14034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 441.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

