Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Down 2.2%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.15 and last traded at $42.19. 1,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 701,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on COWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

