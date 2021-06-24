Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Crane worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

