Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $90.99 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $147.61 or 0.00424760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00021080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.01 or 0.00610047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

