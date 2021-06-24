Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 96,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,775,459 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.20.

CS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 34,972 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

