Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,217. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.