CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,670 ($47.95). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,628 ($47.40), with a volume of 627,447 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get CRH alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,588.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.43 billion and a PE ratio of 36.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.