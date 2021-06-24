Critical Contrast: Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 102.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enerplus pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enerplus has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 19.67% 12.58% 6.15% Enerplus -109.61% 8.41% 3.25%

Risk and Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 3 0 2.07 Enerplus 0 2 7 0 2.78

Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $20.13, indicating a potential upside of 21.45%. Enerplus has a consensus target price of $9.09, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $1.47 billion 4.51 $200.53 million $0.43 38.53 Enerplus $550.34 million 3.46 -$689.29 million $0.07 106.00

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Cabot Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Enerplus on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 9.0 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 22.3 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 170.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 23.5 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 23.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,173.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

