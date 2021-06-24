Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Down 2%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 267,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.41 million, a PE ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

