Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Down 2%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 267,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.41 million, a PE ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.
In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
