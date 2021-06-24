Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

