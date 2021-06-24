Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crown worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $2,382,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Crown by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $99.85. 9,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

