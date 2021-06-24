Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.40% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

