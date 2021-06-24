Crowns Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.08 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Crowns has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $772,640.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $5.38 or 0.00015472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00055488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.59 or 0.00611223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Crowns

CWS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,005 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

