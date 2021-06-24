Crust Network (CRU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.28 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Crust Network has a market cap of $48.91 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $28.00 or 0.00080180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.99 or 0.00618471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

