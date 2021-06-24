Crust Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.97 or 0.01411822 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

