Crypto Sports Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,016.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $289,856.20 and $1,016.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

