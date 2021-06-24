Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) One Day Volume Hits $65,847.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $2.64 and $65,847.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 95% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.00609209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

