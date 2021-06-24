Cryptocean Hits Market Cap of $14.14 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $14.14 million and $134,539.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00615570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

