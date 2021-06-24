CryptoFranc Market Capitalization Reaches $2.18 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00003147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $17,449.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00021004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.00607698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.