CryptoPing Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $203.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.87 million and $203.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

