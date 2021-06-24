CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

