Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $238.00 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.