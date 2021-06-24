Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $1.67 on Top Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $597.67 million and $134.52 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00004818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00021004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.00607698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,521,949,991 coins and its circulating supply is 358,709,182 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

