Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,799,000 after buying an additional 133,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

