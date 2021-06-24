cVault.finance Hits Market Cap of $63.32 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,331.70 or 0.18326188 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $63.32 million and $66,494.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00054693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.00602027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039618 BTC.

cVault.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

