CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,360.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,360 ($30.83) and last traded at GBX 2,352.50 ($30.74), with a volume of 7491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,325 ($30.38).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,970.80 ($25.75).

Get CVS Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,159.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 145.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Richard Gray acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £56,160 ($73,373.40). Also, insider Richard A. Connell acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

CVS Group Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.