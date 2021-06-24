CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $58,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 184,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,327. The company has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

