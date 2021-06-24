CWV Chain Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $9,168.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00046482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00099671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00162344 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,112.96 or 0.99854244 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.