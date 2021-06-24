CyberMiles (CMT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $1.08 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00051886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00388215 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,591.12 or 1.00119008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00057210 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

