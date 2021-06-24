Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Reaches $534.08 on Top Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $534.08 or 0.01538277 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $703,481.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007714 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,944 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

